Loaded gun found on student at Forest Hill High

A loaded handgun was found on a student Friday at Forest Hill Community High School.

School District Police and West Palm Beach Police were in the process of picking up a student who was a potential victim in a violent incident.

While the student was in police custody, the loaded handgun was found in their posession.

This comes exactly one week after a loaded handgun was found at Dwyer High School during dismissal last Friday.

Forest Hill's principal sent a recorded phone call to all parents. The transcript is below.

Good afternoon, Forest Hill High families. This is Dr. Mary Stratos, your principal, with an important message for you.

I want to let you know that today, Forest Hill’s administration and School District Police assisted West Palm Beach Police with picking up a student who was a potential victim in a violent incident in the community. While in police custody, the student was discovered with a loaded handgun.  

School Police immediately confiscated the gun, and the student now faces criminal charges as well as disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct.

We take the safety of our campus seriously, and I want to thank School Police and West Palm Beach Police for their continued support and diligence in this matter. Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you have any questions.

Thank you, and have a great weekend. 

Following the Dwyer High incident, the school held a principal-parent forum to discuss guns on campus.

