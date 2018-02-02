Loaded gun found on student at Forest Hill High

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

A loaded handgun was found on a student Friday at Forest Hill Community High School.

School District Police and West Palm Beach Police were in the process of picking up a student who was a potential victim in a violent incident.

While the student was in police custody, the loaded handgun was found in their posession.

This comes exactly one week after a loaded handgun was found at Dwyer High School during dismissal last Friday.

Forest Hill's principal sent a recorded phone call to all parents. The transcript is below.

Good afternoon, Forest Hill High families. This is Dr. Mary Stratos, your principal, with an important message for you. I want to let you know that today, Forest Hill’s administration and School District Police assisted West Palm Beach Police with picking up a student who was a potential victim in a violent incident in the community. While in police custody, the student was discovered with a loaded handgun. School Police immediately confiscated the gun, and the student now faces criminal charges as well as disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct. We take the safety of our campus seriously, and I want to thank School Police and West Palm Beach Police for their continued support and diligence in this matter. Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you have any questions. Thank you, and have a great weekend.

Following the Dwyer High incident, the school held a principal-parent forum to discuss guns on campus.