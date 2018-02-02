Anti-Semitic/racial incidents in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Anti-Semitic/racial incidents in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police say they are investigating 3 separate incidents involving the posting of anti-Semitic and racially charged letters around the city.

Police said the first was Thursday when a letter containing anti-Semitic comments were taped to the entrance of the Temple Beth El Israel Synagogue on Bethany Drive.

Not long after that police said a racially charged hate-filled poster was found taped to a power pole near  SE Floresta Drive and SE Chaloupe Avenue.

Then, today around 7:30 a.m., police said 2 racially charged, hate-filled posters were discovered on separate poles near the intersection of SE Floresta Drive and SE Evergreen Terrace. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact them. 

