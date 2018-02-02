Coffee shop responds to 'White and Proud' letter

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

A letter titled "White and Proud" was delivered directly to the doorstep of a coffee shop in West Palm Beach.

Subculture Coffee owner Sean Scott says his coffee shop is all about the name.

"Encourages their culture and individuality," said Scott.

Sean received the letter Thursday.

The letter talks of white pride with a swastika printed on the paper as well.

"Just scratching my head as to why it was sent to us," said Scott. "This was an indicator of the climate nationally."

Sean did not respond with anger. He instead took to social media says he believes not in the white race, but the human race. He believes in diversity. He believes in the expression of our different cultures.

A powerful message.

"One that says, 'hey this is what we believe and if you want to talk about it, I'm here for that,' " said Scott.

It's unclear who sent the letter.