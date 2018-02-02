Coffee shop responds to 'White and Proud' letter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coffee shop responds to 'White and Proud' letter

A letter titled "White and Proud" was delivered directly to the doorstep of a coffee shop in West Palm Beach.

Subculture Coffee owner Sean Scott says his coffee shop is all about the name.

"Encourages their culture and individuality," said Scott.

Sean received the letter Thursday.

The letter talks of white pride with a swastika printed on the paper as well.

"Just scratching my head as to why it was sent to us," said Scott. "This was an indicator of the climate nationally."

Sean did not respond with anger. He instead took to social media says he believes not in the white race, but the human race. He believes in diversity. He believes in the expression of our different cultures.

A powerful message.

"One that says, 'hey this is what we believe and if you want to talk about it, I'm here for that,' " said Scott.

It's unclear who sent the letter.

