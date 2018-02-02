Man dies after driving car into canal in PSL - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies after driving car into canal in PSL

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies and Port St. Lucie police officers tried to save a suicidal man who drove his SUV into a canal Friday afternoon. 

The incident happened on SW Citrus Blvd.in Port St. Lucie.  

According to Port St. Lucie police, before the crash, the man was sitting in his parked car on Port St. Lucie Blvd attempting to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Police tried to intervene, but they say the man sped off. Police followed the man into Martin County, but shortly after crossing the county line, the man drove into the canal. 

Martin County deputies and Port St. Lucie police officers on scene jumped into the canal and pulled the victim from the submerged car. They began CPR immediately after pulling the man to the bank. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.