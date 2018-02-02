Person struck by freight train in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person struck by freight train in Lake Worth

A person was struck by a freight train in Lake Worth Friday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The accident happened at 9:39 p.m. near Lucerne Ave. and N. G Street. 

First arriving crews reported one person laying by the tracks. 

The patient was transported to a trauma hospital for treatment.

The roadway is currently closed and the tracks are stopped as crews work the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

