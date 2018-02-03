Bicyclist killed in Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist killed in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A bicyclist was struck and killed in Vero Beach Friday afternoon.

Vero Beach police say Christopher Hannon of Melbourne Beach was struck by a 1998 Chevrolet as he was traveling through the intersection of Indian River Blvd. and the Merrill P. Barber Bridge.

Hannon was transported to the Indian River Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Vero Beach police are conducting a traffic homicide investigation and ask any witness who saw the crash and have not already spoken with law enforcement to contact them at 772-978-4600.

