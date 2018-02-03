14-Year old girl arrested for burglary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

14-Year old girl arrested for burglary

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A 14-year old girl was arrested and is facing felony burglary charges after deputies say she burglarized vehicles in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the girl was observed burglarizing vehicles in residential driveways late at night in the Pinecrest Lakes area by deputies flying in MCSO Air 1.

The suspect was observed checking unlocked vehicles. MCSO says the other teen remained in the street. Within moments, MCSO road units had both girls in custody.

The suspect was charged with three counts of burglary to a conveyance, which is a felony. The second teen was not charged, but her parents were notified.

