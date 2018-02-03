14-Year old girl arrested for burglary

-
Friday, February 2 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-02 14:36:36 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-02 18:10:33 GMT
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-02-02 18:03:58 GMT
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
Wednesday, January 31 2018 6:18 AM EST2018-01-31 11:18:40 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-02-02 06:48:39 GMT
The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >> The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >>
Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:27 AM EST2017-11-07 14:27:53 GMT
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Wednesday, October 4 2017 6:38 AM EDT2017-10-04 10:38:06 GMT
Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A 14-year old girl was arrested and is facing felony burglary charges after deputies say she burglarized vehicles in Martin County.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the girl was observed burglarizing vehicles in residential driveways late at night in the Pinecrest Lakes area by deputies flying in MCSO Air 1.
The suspect was observed checking unlocked vehicles. MCSO says the other teen remained in the street. Within moments, MCSO road units had both girls in custody.
The suspect was charged with three counts of burglary to a conveyance, which is a felony. The second teen was not charged, but her parents were notified.Scripps Only Content 2018