Anti-LGBTQ group buys shuttered gay bar building

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A Christian group that considers homosexuality to be immoral has bought a building that until late last year housed one of Ohio's oldest gay bars.

The Blade reports property records show the Bretz Nightclub building in Toledo was bought last month for $148,000.

The Greater Toledo House of Prayer says in a statement the previous owner had tried to sell the building for three years so it could remain open as a gay club. The group says it has no role in closing the club and bought the building because it needs more space for worship services.

The chairwoman of a nonprofit group that helps runaway and homeless LGBTQ youths says she has concerns about House of Prayer's motivations for the purchase and challenges the religious organization to "embrace" it.

