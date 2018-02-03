Fort Pierce man dies in single-vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce man dies in single-vehicle crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A man died Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police say 66-year old Roger Odom of Fort Pierce was traveling eastbound in the 3700 block of Okeechobee Road at 5:39 p.m. in a Chevrolet 1500 truck when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes, then struck a pole and a palm tree on the north side of the road.

Odom was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are continuing their investigation to determine what caused the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.