5 Rescued from the water near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Five people were rescued from the water about four miles east of Lower Boynton Beach on Saturday.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) says a good Samaritan assisted USCG.

Officials received a report at approximately 9:24 a.m. of a 31-foot pleasure craft with five people aboard rapidly taking on water.

The good Samaritan aboard a sailing vessel retrieved the five people from the water. The boat was completely submerged at that time.

There is no word on any injuries.

