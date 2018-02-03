Local students help prevent food waste - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local students help prevent food waste

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Local students did their part to prevent food waste and provide food for those less fortunate in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Pre-school through 8th grade students from Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach spent the morning picking bell peppers that will get delivered to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The food will be distributed to local agencies and shelters.

The volunteers picked up 4,000 pounds of peppers that would have otherwise gone to waste.

