Annual Farm Share Food Distribution held - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Annual Farm Share Food Distribution held

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The third annual Farm Share Food Distribution was held in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Volunteers gathered at Gaines Park on North Australian Avenue to donate food and help feed local families in need.

A great volume of food was collected and organizers considered the event a success.

