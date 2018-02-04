Report: Cold snap killed 35 manatees in January

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A report says 35 manatees across Florida have died as a result of cold stress syndrome in January.

The Bradenton Herald reports the deaths between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26 were tallied in a preliminary report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The commission says that was five times as many deaths compared to the same period in 2017. But it doesn't come close to the 151 manatees that died during a cold snap in January 2010.

Cold stress syndrome can occur when the marine mammals encounter water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius) for a prolonged period. Manatees experience hypothermia, their organs start to shut down and their skin begins to slough off.

Wildlife officials said another 10 manatees died statewide last month because of boat collisions.

