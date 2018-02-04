7 Injured in Port St. Lucie crash on Sunday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7 Injured in Port St. Lucie crash on Sunday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- 7 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.

St. Lucie County Fire District says multiple vehicles collided in the 1100 block of Cashmere Blvd. in St. Lucie West at 1:31 p.m.

7 people were transported to local hospitals including one male patient by air in critical condition, 2 adult female trauma alerts by ground in serious condition, 2 females and 2 males (one of them pediatric) by ground with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.