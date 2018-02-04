Man with sledgehammer pounds parked police cars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man with sledgehammer pounds parked police cars

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a man took a sledgehammer to about a dozen squad cars in a Dallas police station parking lot.

Police say the man walked into the Dallas Central Patrol parking lot at the city's marshal's office detention center before dawn Sunday and started hitting the cars. The center holds people arrested for public intoxication and other low-level misdemeanors.

His name hasn't been released and other details of the incident haven't been disclosed.

Authorities say the man has been taken to jail.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.