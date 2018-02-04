Police investigate death of toddler on porch - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the toddler was found Friday afternoon and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office in northeast Ohio will determine how the child died.

Temperatures in Akron on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees.

WJW-TV is reporting the mother told a 911 dispatcher she found the toddler "frozen" outside.

Police have not identified the girl or her mother. A neighbor at the 76-apartment complex managed by the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority said the woman also has a son.

