New e-cigarette trend in PBC schools

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

It plugs into a computer just like a regular USB stick, but the Juul is not storing data. It's the latest trend in vaping and the Palm Beach County School District is warning parents that students are hiding it from them.

"After winter break it's really picked up a lot more," said a high school student who is not being identified.

"We're finding them [Juul devices] actually plugged into our laptops in campuses," said June Eassa, Director of Safe Schools for the Palm Beach County School District.

Monday morning we will show you what a Juul is, how students are hiding it in school, at home, and how they are might be vaping from an e-cigarette without teachers or parents noticing.

