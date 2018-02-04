Surviving Harrouff victim recounts attacks

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Newly released discovery in the Austin Harrouff double-murder, face-eating case shows a surviving victim’s account of what happened the night of August 15, 2016.

Jeff Fisher told investigators with the State Attorney’s office that he tried to help his neighbors, Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens before investigators said Austin Harrouff brutally murdered the couple, and tried eating Stevens’face.

Several weeks after the crime, investigators returned to Mishcon and Stevens’ home with Fisher to hear his account of the attacks.

Fisher told investigators he was laying in bed when he heard unusual noises outside. Then, he said he heard a scream, prompting him to run outside. He laid eyes on Austin Harrouff.

“I saw him slamming Michelle’s car door, then I’m a little fuzzy. I saw Michelle come out of the door in the garage and he grabs a hold of Michelle and throws her to the ground,” Fisher said.

He walks with investigators from his front yard to the couple’s garage. He said Harrouff was standing over Mishcon at this point.

"He turned a looked at me and said, ‘you want no part of this,’ or ‘you don’t want a part of me,’ one of the two, and then from his right hand, swung,” Fisher explained.

Harrouff connected with the swing, slicing Fisher’s face and body.

"We got into a little pitter patter fight thing. It’s not like we were really truly going toe to toe. You know, he was swinging, I was blocking,” Fisher said.

At one point, Fisher got the upper hand.

“I was able to get a hold of his shirt and yanked it. He lost his balance and went down to the ground face first,” Fisher said.

Fisher realized he was bleeding and ran for safety. He ran through the couple's house and out a back sliding door. Then, he showed investigators where he ran behind the back of the house and kneeled behind a bush.

"I was out of breath and starting to feel some of the pain.”

While kneeling, and hidden, he looked toward the garage to see if he could see Harrouff. He could only hear him, before running home to safety.

“The words were not making sense. Like Ah! Ah! Ah! Something to that effect. Whether he was actually trying to speak words or not I don’t have a clue.”