Today at 6 a.m.: New e-cigs trend in PBC schools

It plugs into a computer just like a regular USB stick, but the Juul is not storing data. It's the latest trend in vaping and the Palm Beach County School District is warning parents that students are hiding it from them.
"After winter break it's really picked up a lot more," said a high school student who is not being identified.
"We're finding them [Juul devices] actually plugged into our laptops in campuses," said June Eassa, Director of Safe Schools for the Palm Beach County School District.
Monday at 6 a.m., we will show you what a Juul is, how students are hiding it in school, at home, and how they are might be vaping from an e-cigarette without teachers or parents noticing.