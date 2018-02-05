Easy tips to secure your home from burglars

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Crimes to properties happen more often then we would like.

U.S. households experienced 15.9 million property victimizations in 2016, which includes burglary, motor vehicle theft and theft.

Luckily in Florida, the rate is going down. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports from 1996 to 2016, Florida has had a significant decrease in both the number and rate of reported property offenses. (40.5 percent, from 928,273 offenses in 1996 to 552,513 in 2016).

Many are being proactive about securing their home and there are some simple and inexpensive approaches you can take.

Outside:

Install motion censored lights.

Keep landscaping neat and trimmed.

Remove items that may indicate you’ve been gone for a while. (Flyers, packages etc.)

If you can’t afford an alarm, put dummy alarm stickers on your doors and windows

Other information to know:

Thieves often strike in the morning, typically burglaries between 8 a.m. and before 2 p.m.

The master bedroom is often the first room to be burglarized since it frequently houses jewelry, safes and hidden cash stashes.

A burglar will spend between eight to 12 minutes in a home.

If the burglar can’t find any of your valuables right away, odds are he’ll tear the house apart until he can find something he wants.

Burglars steal items that are easy to carry and resell for the highest possible price.

The months of July and August have the most burglaries, and February has the fewest.