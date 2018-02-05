Easy tips to secure your home from burglars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Easy tips to secure your home from burglars

Crimes to properties happen more often then we would like.

U.S. households experienced 15.9 million property victimizations in 2016, which includes burglary, motor vehicle theft and theft.

Luckily in Florida, the rate is going down. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports from 1996 to 2016, Florida has had a significant decrease in both the number and rate of reported property offenses. (40.5 percent, from 928,273 offenses in 1996 to 552,513 in 2016). 

Many are being proactive about securing their home and there are some simple and inexpensive approaches you can take.

Outside: 

  • Install motion censored lights.
  • Keep landscaping neat and trimmed.
  • Remove items that may indicate you’ve been gone for a while. (Flyers, packages etc.)
  • If you can’t afford an alarm, put dummy alarm stickers on your doors and windows

Other information to know:

Thieves often strike in the morning, typically burglaries between 8 a.m. and before 2 p.m.

The master bedroom is often the first room to be burglarized since it frequently houses jewelry, safes and hidden cash stashes. 

A burglar will spend between eight to 12 minutes in a home.

If the burglar can’t find any of your valuables right away, odds are he’ll tear the house apart until he can find something he wants.

Burglars steal items that are easy to carry and resell for the highest possible price. 

The months of July and August have the most burglaries, and February has the fewest. 

