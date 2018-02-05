3 People shot near Village Commons in West Palm

-
Friday, February 2 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-02 14:36:36 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-02 18:10:33 GMT
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-02-02 18:03:58 GMT
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
Wednesday, January 31 2018 6:18 AM EST2018-01-31 11:18:40 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-02-02 06:48:39 GMT
The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >> The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >>
Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:27 AM EST2017-11-07 14:27:53 GMT
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Wednesday, October 4 2017 6:38 AM EDT2017-10-04 10:38:06 GMT
Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Three people were shot overnight near the the Village Commons shopping center in West Palm Beach.
The triple shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Village Blvd. The shooting happened in an alley behind the Village Commons plaza.
Police said they are not looking for a shooter, so it is unclear if one of the victims was the gunman.
Officers at the scene said the victims' injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
There is also a car smashed into a wall at the scene, which is part of the investigation.
Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.Scripps Only Content 2018