3 People shot near Village Commons in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Three people were shot overnight near the the Village Commons shopping center in West Palm Beach.

The triple shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Village Blvd. The shooting happened in an alley behind the Village Commons plaza.

Police said they are not looking for a shooter, so it is unclear if one of the victims was the gunman.

Officers at the scene said the victims' injuries do not appear to be life threatening.  

There is also a car smashed into a wall at the scene, which is part of the investigation. 

