Pedestrian struck and killed in Palm Beach Co.

A pedestrian was struck and killed last night west of Palm Beach Gardens.

Jamie J. Cortes, 46, of suburban Lake Worth, was struck by a Dodge Caravan just before 8 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was heading east in the 14100 block of Northlake Boulevard and noticed Cortes, who was walking in the middle of the road, at the last second, an investigator wrote in a report.

The investigator said there were no street lights where the crash happened.

Cortes died at the scene.

