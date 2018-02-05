Boca Raton family finds 8-foot alligator in pool - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca Raton family finds 8-foot alligator in pool

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Living in South Florida you expect to see leaves, bugs, tadpoles, even snakes in your pool. But, an alligator?

That's what a Boca Raton family found Monday morning.

An 8-foot gator was lounging in the water at a home on SW 14th Drive.

The family lives near a canal, which is presumably where the gator came from.

Trappers were called and safely took the reptile away.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.