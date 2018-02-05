Indian River deputies use Narcan to save a life - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Indian River deputies use Narcan to save a life

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is crediting two deputies with saving a life with the help of Narcan.

RELATED: Retired firefighter giving out free Narcan to stop deadly drug overdoses

Cpl. Ryan Holly and Deputy Dwayne Hoilett answered an overdose call Sunday in the 1100 block of Old Dixie Hwy.

They found a 53-year-old woman throwing up and having trouble breathing, according to the sheriff's office.

They were told by another person she may have overdosed after taking a pill.

The deputies injected the woman with Narcan and she was transported to a hospital where she was last listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.