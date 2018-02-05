Man shot in suburban West Palm robbery attempt

-
Monday, February 5 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-02-05 21:30:40 GMT
Source: Delta Radio
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. More >>
Monday, February 5 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-02-05 07:36:43 GMT
Monday, February 5 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-05 17:11:21 GMT
Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.More >> Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-02 14:36:36 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-02 18:10:33 GMT
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-02-02 18:03:58 GMT
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
Wednesday, January 31 2018 6:18 AM EST2018-01-31 11:18:40 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-02-02 06:48:39 GMT
The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >> The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >>
A man has been shot during an attempted robbery in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
It happened at 565 Mango Drive.
The sheriff's office says a person tried to steal jewelry the victim was wearing.
The victim, who was hit in the torso, was transported to an area hospital. His condition was not released.
Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Scripps Only Content 2018