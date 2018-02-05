PBC School Superintendent Avossa resigning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC School Superintendent Avossa resigning

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is resigning.

This is his third year as superintendent overseeing more than 193,000 students and 23,000 employees.

His resignation is effective June 12.

In a letter to the chairman of the school board, Dr. Avossa said he has been offered and accepted the position of Senior Vice President and Publisher Education Products with LRP Publications which is located in Palm Beach Gardens.

He said the job will give him more time for his family while impacting education at a national level.

Dr. Avossa also said he intends to continue volunteering on the Education Foundation and man other local boards that support the public schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

