PBC School Superintendent Avossa resigning

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is resigning.

This is his third year as superintendent overseeing more than 193,000 students and 23,000 employees.

His resignation is effective June 12.

In a letter to the chairman of the school board, Dr. Avossa said he has been offered and accepted the position of Senior Vice President and Publisher Education Products with LRP Publications which is located in Palm Beach Gardens.

He said the job will give him more time for his family while impacting education at a national level.

Dr. Avossa also said he intends to continue volunteering on the Education Foundation and man other local boards that support the public schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated.