Some flu shots are free of preservatives

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Amy Terwilleger says her son was born much earlier than expected.

"My son ended up being born prematurely so because we were in and out of the NICU, they wanted us to get the flu shot."

Lucas is now two-and-a-half-years-old. He gets a flu shot every year, since he's more susceptible to getting sick. But his mother recently heard about a preservative-free flu shot.

"I think it's a great option and I think if it's available, I don't see why you wouldn't want to choose a preservative-free option because you are eliminating any kind of risk that might be involved with the preservative or even just to make yourself feel better about that."

Dr. Cristina Pirez, who works in the emergency room at Jupiter Medical Center, says preservatives in flu shots help extend the vaccine's shelf life. If you're concerned about what's in the vaccine, there is another option, one without preservatives.

Dr. Pirez said, "It's a great vaccine, it has no preservatives for all of the parents that are concerned about putting things into their children that are unnecessary."

She added it's important for parents to educate themselves. "I think it's important for there to be less fear and just more knowledge to take control."

As for the Terwilleger family getting flu shots next year.... "If it's not too much trouble to find a preservative-free, then we will do that."

For more information, contact your doctor. Also, these Urgent Care centers associated with Jupiter Medical Center offer $20 preservative-free flu shots.

Urgent Care

1335 West Indiantown Road

Jupiter

5430 Military Trail, Suite 64 (In Abacoa)

Jupiter

3250 PGA Blvd.

Palm Beach Gardens

(Located at the southeast corner of PGA Blvd. and Fairchild Gardens Ave.)



625 N. Flagler Drive

West Palm Beach

(On the west side of the Flagler Memorial Bridge)

561-263-7010