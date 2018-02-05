Some flu shots are free of preservatives - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Amy Terwilleger says her son was born much earlier than expected.

"My son ended up being born prematurely so because we were in and out of the NICU, they wanted us to get the flu shot."

Lucas is now two-and-a-half-years-old. He gets a flu shot every year, since he's more susceptible to getting sick. But his mother recently heard about a preservative-free flu shot.    

"I think it's a great option and I think if it's available, I don't see why you wouldn't want to choose a preservative-free option because you are eliminating any kind of risk that might be involved with the preservative or even just to make yourself feel better about that."

Dr. Cristina Pirez, who works in the emergency room at Jupiter Medical Center, says preservatives in flu shots help extend the vaccine's shelf life. If you're concerned about what's in the vaccine, there is another option, one without preservatives.

Dr. Pirez said,  "It's a great vaccine, it has no preservatives for all of the parents that  are concerned about putting things into their children that are unnecessary."

She added it's important for parents to educate themselves. "I think it's important for there to be less fear and just more knowledge to take control."

As for the Terwilleger family getting flu shots next year.... "If it's not too much trouble to find a preservative-free, then we will do that."

For more information, contact your doctor. Also, these Urgent Care centers associated with Jupiter Medical Center offer $20 preservative-free flu shots. 

Urgent Care
1335 West Indiantown Road
Jupiter

5430 Military Trail, Suite 64 (In Abacoa)
Jupiter

3250 PGA Blvd.
Palm Beach Gardens
(Located at the southeast corner of PGA Blvd. and Fairchild Gardens Ave.)


625 N. Flagler Drive
West Palm Beach
(On the west side of the Flagler Memorial Bridge)
561-263-7010

