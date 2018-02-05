Police investigating domestic-related shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigating domestic-related shooting

Boynton Beach police are investigating a domestic-related shooting they say injured two people Monday evening. 

The incident happened at 7:11 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Aspen Leaf Drive. 

Officials say a man and his wife suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

Detectives are working to determine what led to both parties being shot. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

