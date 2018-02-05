Second PBC woman alleges abuse - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Second PBC woman alleges abuse

Nikki Albino claims a Palm Beach County teacher and a school resource officer sexually assaulted her at age 12.

“Instead of helping me, they took advantage of me,” Albino said.

Albino said the repeated abuse took place on school property and on school trips. 

Thirty years after she claims the abuse happened, she came forward last week and filed a police report. 

“I don’t know if there are other girls out there,” Albino said Tuesday. “I hope not.”

After WPTV aired Albino’s story on Sunday, another woman came forward, claiming she too was abused by one of Albino’s alleged abusers. 

The woman wanted to stay anonymous. Without knowing the name of the man who Albino said molested her, or where it happened, she said that same man abused her, at the same school, during a similar time frame. 

While the school resource officer no longer works in the district, the teacher does. 

WPTV is not identifying either men because neither have been charged with a crime. 

After Albino filed her police report last week, the Palm Beach County School District removed the teacher from the classroom and opened an investigation. 


 

