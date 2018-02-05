Top 10 safest cities in Florida announced

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Crime is always a big factor in figuring out where you want to live.

The latest rankings on the safest cities in Florida have just been released and a village in our own backyard has made the list.

Out of the thousand of towns, villages and cities across the state, North Palm Beach has been named the 10th safest in the entire state.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security announced the rankings on Monday morning.

Here is the list of the top 10 locations:

1. Marco Island

2. Weston

3. Parkland

4. Satellite Beach

5. Key Biscayne

6. Oviedo

7. Punta Gorda

8. Edgewater

9. Cooper City

10. North Palm Beach

The NCHSS is a trade association comprised of home security professionals across the United States. The council advocates for safe communities and home safety with a strong focus on community involvement.

They reviewed the most recent FBI uniform crime report statistics and compared that to their own population data and internal research.

The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes such as aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery and property crimes like burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft -- per 1,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes assigned a value 1.5 times -- due to their severity -- that of property crimes.

The also eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000.

We asked some locals to see what they think about the honor.

"I'm really excited because I've lived here my whole life and someday I hope to start my family and raise them here so that's a really big comfort to me," said Julie Morrell, who has lived in North Palm Beach her entire life.

"We have a wonderful police department and I think that's a big contributing factor to the safety of the village," said Patty Sullivan, who has lived in North Palm Beach for 15 years.

Jupiter ranked 33, Wellington ranked 19 and West Palm Beach placed at 141.

Click here to see where your city, village or town ranks.