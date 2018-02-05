Autism and medical marijuana?

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Abigail Dar’s son, Yuval, is 24. She says he is severely autistic.

Mollie Ryckman Barrett’s youngest daughter, Sumer, is 13 and has Asperger Syndrome. This is the story of two moms looking for answers to help their children.

"Medication helps, at times. Sumer, who is doing well in 7th grade, takes two of them," Mollie says. “One helps her focus with her brain and one relaxes her brain a little bit.”

Always, though, there is the nagging worry. “How safe really,” Mollie asks, “is the medication we are giving our children today?”

Abigail gave her autistic son higher and higher doses of pharmaceutical prescription medications for years in a bid to control his anxiety and aggressiveness. Abigail complained, “They just give medication hoping it will give an answer, which it doesn’t, and I get my kid crazier and crazier.”

Abigail, amidst that frustration, had a choice, an alternative within reach. She told me, “Israel is much more liberal regarding medical cannabis.”

Abigail talked to me from her home outside Tel Aviv. Israel, she says, is at the forefront of medical marijuana research. She remembered, “I gave him (Yuval) his first dose and it was a miracle.” The dose she talked about was a strain of medical cannabis she and her son’s psychiatrist settled on after trial and error. Yuval became calmer, less anxious, more attentive. “It’s a game changer,” Abigail said, “it gave us quality of life.”

Mollie wants the same opportunity for her daughter, but their home in West Palm Beach is far removed from the access, and attitudes, available in Israel. Mollie said, “We should have a right to decide in our home what is in the best interest of our children, what is the safest alternative option for them.”

She hopes to someday use cannabis derived oils for Sumer, but her child’s doctor does not agree with idea. “He just says,” Mollie recalled, “that he doesn’t feel it’s a safe option and she seems ok on her medicine and there really are no side effects.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics does not support medical marijuana use for autism-related disorders. One big issue, experts say, is the fact that there are many strains of cannabinoids in marijuana.

Dr. Nora Ocampo is a South Florida pediatrician. She told us, “The other issue is they think probably all these compounds work synergistically with each other to help, so how do you pick which one will be the right compound.”

Abigail Dar is working with Israeli doctors, pushing for much more extensive research on that prime question. She said, “Today we have over 300 kids having access to medical cannabis.”

Two loving moms from different worlds but with shared experiences, both only asking that all medical options be on the table, as their children cope with life on the autism spectrum.



