Freebies, deals on frozen yogurt day Feb. 6

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

(CNN) - Tuesday is national frozen yogurt day and some stores are offering deals!

The healthy alternative to ice cream made its debut in 1970. It was called frogurt and was produced by HP Hood.

Dannon and Humphreys then followed with their own versions.

By the 1980s frozen yogurt sales shot up, largely because of its "health food" status.

Among the popular recipes you could try, creamy vanilla, frozen strawberry and cherry cheesecake frozen yogurt.

* Menchie’s, with locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Delray Beach, Boca Raton is offering buy one get one free.

The big game might be on Sunday, but for us it's on Tuesday, Feb 6. Celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with BOGO FROYO ALL DAY! pic.twitter.com/Mcl1EzH7wq — Menchie's Yogurt (@MyMenchies) February 2, 2018

* Yogurtland, located at 1760 N Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, is offering a free 5-ounce cup from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Have you marked your calendar?



Don’t miss out on our International Frozen Yogurt Day - coming up soon on February 6th from 4-7pm! It’s your chance to get FREE yogurt, ice cream and toppings! It’s an event you don’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/xVcEEjbzf0 — Yogurtland (@Yogurtland) February 3, 2018

* SweetFrog, located 6771 West Indiantown Rd. in Jupiter, with a $5 purchase Tuesday you can get $5 off on your next visit.

Celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day on Tuesday, February 6th! With a purchase of $5 or more on FROYO, get $5 back on your next visit! #sweetFrog pic.twitter.com/KCATCWrfB5 — sweetFrog (@sweetFrog) February 2, 2018

* 16 Handles, located at 1400 Glades Rd. #170B in Boca Raton: From noon to 6 p.m., get your first 3 ounces of yogurt free when you use the 16 Handles app at checkout. This offer is only valid for registered rewards members who have downloaded the 16 Handles app. New guests may download the app on the day of the promotion to receive the discount.

Courtesy: CNN Newsource