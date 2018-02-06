Freebies, deals on frozen yogurt day Feb. 6 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Freebies, deals on frozen yogurt day Feb. 6

(CNN) - Tuesday is national frozen yogurt day and some stores are offering deals!

The healthy alternative to ice cream made its debut in 1970. It was called frogurt and was produced by HP Hood.

Dannon and Humphreys then followed with their own versions.

By the 1980s frozen yogurt sales shot up, largely because of its "health food" status.

Among the popular recipes you could try, creamy vanilla, frozen strawberry and cherry cheesecake frozen yogurt.

* Menchie’s, with locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Delray Beach, Boca Raton is offering buy one get one free.

* Yogurtland, located at 1760 N Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, is offering a free 5-ounce cup from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

* SweetFrog, located 6771 West Indiantown Rd. in Jupiter, with a $5 purchase Tuesday you can get $5 off on your next visit.

* 16 Handles, located at 1400 Glades Rd. #170B in Boca Raton: From noon to 6 p.m., get your first 3 ounces of yogurt free when you use the 16 Handles app at checkout. This offer is only valid for registered rewards members who have downloaded the 16 Handles app. New guests may download the app on the day of the promotion to receive the discount.

