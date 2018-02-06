Second Palm Beach County woman alleges abuse

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Nikki Albino claims a Palm Beach County teacher and a school resource officer sexually assaulted her at age 12.

“Instead of helping me, they took advantage of me,” Albino said.

Albino said the repeated abuse took place on school property and on school trips.

Thirty years after she claims the abuse happened, she came forward last week and filed a police report.

“I don’t know if there are other girls out there,” Albino said Tuesday. “I hope not.”

After WPTV aired Albino’s story on Sunday, another woman came forward, claiming she too was abused by one of Albino’s alleged abusers.

The woman wanted to stay anonymous. Without knowing the name of the man who Albino said molested her, or where it happened, she said that same man abused her, at the same school, during a similar time frame.

While the school resource officer no longer works in the district, the teacher does.

WPTV is not identifying either men because neither have been charged with a crime.

After Albino filed her police report last week, the Palm Beach County School District removed the teacher from the classroom and opened an investigation.



