Tonight at 5: Drugs, weapons, kids on 'Dark Web'

-
Monday, February 5 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-02-05 21:30:40 GMT
Source: Delta Radio
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. More >>
Monday, February 5 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-02-05 07:36:43 GMT
Monday, February 5 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-05 17:11:21 GMT
Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.More >> Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-02 14:36:36 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-02 18:10:33 GMT
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 1:03 PM EST2018-02-02 18:03:58 GMT
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.More >>
Wednesday, January 31 2018 6:18 AM EST2018-01-31 11:18:40 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-02-02 06:48:39 GMT
The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >> The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.More >>
Anchor John Favole is a familiar face at NewsChannel 5.
But do you know his internet password? Contact 5 does.
We also know the passwords of other current and former employees.
Who else does? People on the "Dark Web."
It's a place where, according to FBI Special Agent Carlos Goris, "You can find drugs, weapons, child porn, even children for sale.”
And of course, personal information, like John Favole’s.
Tuesday at 5 p.m., Contact 5 tells not only how to prevent your information from getting on the "Dark Web," but also how to protect yourself once your information is out there for everyone.
Scripps Only Content 2018