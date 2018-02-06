Tonight at 5: Drugs, weapons, kids on 'Dark Web' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tonight at 5: Drugs, weapons, kids on 'Dark Web'

Anchor John Favole is a familiar face at NewsChannel 5.

But do you know his internet password? Contact 5 does.

We also know the passwords of other current and former employees. 

Who else does? People on the "Dark Web."

It's a place where, according to FBI Special Agent Carlos Goris, "You can find drugs, weapons, child porn, even children for sale.”

And of course, personal information, like John Favole’s.

Tuesday at 5 p.m., Contact 5 tells not only how to prevent your information from getting on the "Dark Web," but also how to protect yourself once your information is out there for everyone. 

 

