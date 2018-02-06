Tonight at 5: Drugs, weapons, kids on 'Dark Web'

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

Victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Anchor John Favole is a familiar face at NewsChannel 5.

But do you know his internet password? Contact 5 does.

We also know the passwords of other current and former employees.

Who else does? People on the "Dark Web."

It's a place where, according to FBI Special Agent Carlos Goris, "You can find drugs, weapons, child porn, even children for sale.”

And of course, personal information, like John Favole’s.

Tuesday at 5 p.m., Contact 5 tells not only how to prevent your information from getting on the "Dark Web," but also how to protect yourself once your information is out there for everyone.