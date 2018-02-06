Wife charged in Boynton Beach domestic shooting

-
Tuesday, February 6 2018 9:37 AM EST2018-02-06 14:37:09 GMT
Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-02-06 15:43:39 GMT
Tuesday, February 6 2018 7:53 AM EST2018-02-06 12:53:03 GMT
Monday, February 5 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-02-05 21:30:40 GMT
Monday, February 5 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-02-05 07:36:43 GMT
Monday, February 5 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-05 17:11:21 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-02 14:36:36 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-02 18:10:33 GMT
A Boynton Beach woman was charged overnight after police said she shot her husband Monday night.
The incident happened at 7:11 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Aspen Leaf Dr.
Officials said a husband and his wife suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Palm Beach County Jail records show that the wife, Lisa A. Barreca, 53, faces a charge of attempted murder with a firearm. She was booked at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Detectives are working to determine what led to both parties being shot.
A property appraiser's site says Eric and Lisa Barreca owned the home.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Tuesday that Barreca's husband is still alive but hospitalized.Scripps Only Content 2018