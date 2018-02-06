Wife charged in Boynton Beach domestic shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wife charged in Boynton Beach domestic shooting

A Boynton Beach woman was charged overnight after police said she shot her husband Monday night.

The incident happened at 7:11 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Aspen Leaf Dr. 

Officials said a husband and his wife suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Palm Beach County Jail records show that the wife, Lisa A. Barreca, 53, faces a charge of attempted murder with a firearm. She was booked at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are working to determine what led to both parties being shot. 

A property appraiser's site says Eric and Lisa Barreca owned the home.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Tuesday that Barreca's husband is still alive but hospitalized.

