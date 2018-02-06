Boynton Beach wife charged with shooting husband

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

Residents from New Hampshire to Houston received the false tsunami alert.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Police said a fight over HOA complaints caused a domestic shooting Monday night in Boynton Beach.

Lisa Barreca, 53, is charged with the attempted first-degree murder of her husband.

Boynton Beach police said she shot him five times and caused wounds to his head, both his arms, his right leg and back.

The couple, who lives on Aspen Leaf Drive, was talking about HOA complaints in their kitchen when Eric Barreca told police that the situation started to escalate.

The police report said that Lisa Barreca then went into the garage, retrieved her gun and shot him.

A large pool of blood was located in the family room.

Barreca refused to talk to police and they say she showed no signs of emotion or remorse for Eric’s injuries and did not ask about his welfare.

Police also report that after she shot her husband, she did not attempt to call 911 or administer treatment to him.

Investigators are in the process of retrieving video from the security cameras around the home.

A spokeswoman for the Boynton Beach Police Department says Eric is alive but still hospitalized. According to a report, Lisa sustained a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

Since she is still hospitalized, Lisa Barreca will not make her first court appearance Tuesday.