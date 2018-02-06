Bicyclist dies in Jensen Beach hit-and-run crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist dies in Jensen Beach hit-and-run crash

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. -- A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash in Jensen Beach Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says 67-year old Steven G. Nichols of Vero Beach was riding a bicycle northbound on the shoulder of NW Green River Parkway, just south of Jensen Beach Boulevard at 7:48 p.m.

An unknown vehicle driving northbound on NW Green River Parkway struck Nichols and left the scene driving northbound on Jensen Beach Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.

