5 Simple Steps to Weather-Proof Your Home

Down here in South Florida, the temperature outside never matches the temperature inside! It’s so important to make sure your house is properly sealed and you have weatherproofed windows – the conditions outside make a significant impact on the conditions inside.
Here are a few simple steps you can take that can help you lower your bills and help save the planet!
“Remember during the “shoulder season” A/C demand isn’t as needed so the humidity can rise if the thermostat isn’t calling for cooling. This is more prevalent in well insulated homes.” – Kelly McCann, Operations Manager, CMi A/C & Electrical, Inc.
