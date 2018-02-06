5 Simple Steps to Weather-Proof Your Home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5 Simple Steps to Weather-Proof Your Home

Down here in South Florida, the temperature outside never matches the temperature inside! It’s so important to make sure your house is properly sealed and you have weatherproofed windows – the conditions outside make a significant impact on the conditions inside.

Here are a few simple steps you can take that can help you lower your bills and help save the planet!

1. Keep obstruction clear of your outdoor unit

2. Fix leaks around doors and windows

3. Get a water heater insulating blanket – or turn the hot water heater thermostat down a few degrees

4. Get a programmable thermostat

5. Insulate your garage door

“Remember during the “shoulder season” A/C demand isn’t as needed so the humidity can rise if the thermostat isn’t calling for cooling. This is more prevalent in well insulated homes.” – Kelly McCann, Operations Manager, CMi A/C & Electrical, Inc.

