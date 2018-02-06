10-Year-old boy hit by car in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

10-Year-old boy hit by car in Boynton Beach

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a car Monday night in Boynton Beach. 

The incident happened in 500 block of South Seacrest Blvd. around 9:40 p.m.

Police said a red 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Seacrest Boulevard when the vehicle struck the child. 

The driver, identified as Irveltz Lafleur, 41, told police that he was driving south when he heard a loud sound.

Police said Lafleur immediately stopped and got out of the car and spotted the child in the road.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

Boynton Beach spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to call traffic homicide investigator Chris Munro at 561-742-6112.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.