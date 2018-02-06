10-Year-old boy hit by car in Boynton Beach

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Brady takes his 3rd Super Bowl loss, despite 500-yard game

Mississippi radio CEO issues statement on hiring of controversial DJ

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a car Monday night in Boynton Beach.

The incident happened in 500 block of South Seacrest Blvd. around 9:40 p.m.

Police said a red 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Seacrest Boulevard when the vehicle struck the child.

The driver, identified as Irveltz Lafleur, 41, told police that he was driving south when he heard a loud sound.

Police said Lafleur immediately stopped and got out of the car and spotted the child in the road.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Boynton Beach spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to call traffic homicide investigator Chris Munro at 561-742-6112.