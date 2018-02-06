Gun brought to Greenacres school

-
Tuesday, February 6 2018 9:37 AM EST2018-02-06 14:37:09 GMT
Tuesday, February 6 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-02-06 18:32:32 GMT
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
Tuesday, February 6 2018 7:53 AM EST2018-02-06 12:53:03 GMT
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.More >>
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.More >>
Monday, February 5 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-02-05 21:30:40 GMT
Source: Delta Radio
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. More >>
Monday, February 5 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-02-05 07:36:43 GMT
Monday, February 5 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-02-05 17:11:21 GMT
Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.More >> Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.More >>
Friday, February 2 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-02 14:36:36 GMT
Friday, February 2 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-02 18:10:33 GMT
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A student brought a gun to a Greenacres school Tuesday morning, according to a message from the school's principal.
It happened at Cholee Lake Elementary School.
The principal sent a message to parents that the student claimed to have found the weapon on the way to school.
The principal said she didn't think the gun ever left the student's backpack. However, the youngster could face serious disciplinary action.
School police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.