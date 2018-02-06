Naturist group demands nude beach in PBC

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A South Florida naturist group is demanding a public clothing-optional beach in Palm Beach County.

On Friday, February 2, 2018, Palm Beach Naturists Executive Director Karl Dickey sent county commissioners a letter demanding a clothing-optional beach.

Dickey asks commissioners to consider which of the 11 beaches that are owned and managed by the county would be the best choice for a clothing-optional beach, and to have an answer by April 20, 2018.

"If you do not," he says in the letter, "then we will abide by Florida Statute and designate a portion of a Palm Beach County public beach for that purpose in May 2018, setting up our own signage."

In 2017, the Palm Beach County Freedom Beach Initiative sent a letter to Palm Beach County Commissioners, asking for a part of Gulfstream Park, near Delray Beach, be designated as a clothing-optional beach, but the county did not.

"I was just getting frustrated with me and some friends, we have to drive an hour south, hour and a half north to go to a nude beach and it seems kind of silly," Dickey said last year.

Dickey says an online petition has 100 signatures, "is growing every hour", and is expected to have over 1,000 signatures by the end of February.