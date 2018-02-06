Naturist group demands nude beach in PBC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Naturist group demands nude beach in PBC

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A South Florida naturist group is demanding a public clothing-optional beach in Palm Beach County.

On Friday, February 2, 2018, Palm Beach Naturists Executive Director Karl Dickey sent county commissioners a letter demanding a clothing-optional beach.

Dickey asks commissioners to consider which of the 11 beaches that are owned and managed by the county would be the best choice for a clothing-optional beach, and to have an answer by April 20, 2018.

"If you do not," he says in the letter, "then we will abide by Florida Statute and designate a portion of a Palm Beach County public beach for that purpose in May 2018, setting up our own signage."

In 2017, the Palm Beach County Freedom Beach Initiative sent a letter to Palm Beach County Commissioners, asking for a part of Gulfstream Park, near Delray Beach, be designated as a clothing-optional beach, but the county did not.

"I was just getting frustrated with me and some friends, we have to drive an hour south, hour and a half north to go to a nude beach and it seems kind of silly," Dickey said last year.

Dickey says an online petition has 100 signatures, "is growing every hour", and is expected to have over 1,000 signatures by the end of February.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.