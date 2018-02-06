PBSO seeks missing and endangered woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO seeks missing and endangered woman

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

PBSO says Kiera Katz has been missing since Sunday, February 4, 2018.

She was last seen near 10th Avenue and North Boutwell Road in Lake Worth at the Sunoco gas station.

If you spot Kiera Katz, call 911 or PBSO at 561-688-3000.

