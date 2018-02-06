Deputy guilty of reckless driving asks for bail

Hegele’s lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to release him on bail before his March 15 sentencing hearing. Hegele was released on $3,000 bond following his arrest after the crash while he awaited trial.
“[Hegele] has appeared in court whenever required. He has never given the court reason to believe that he would remove himself from the jurisdiction of the court,” attorney Scott Richardson wrote in court documents.
Richardson also cited case law, writing that people found guilty of a non-capital offense may be released from jail pending review of conviction at the discretion of a trial or appellate court.
A judge is expected to make a decision on Hegele's request.
Following the guilty verdict, a spokesperson for PBSO said Hegele is still on administrative leave without pay. PBSO will begin an administrative investigation now that the criminal investigation is concluded, the spokesperson said.