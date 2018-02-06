Deputy guilty of reckless driving asks for bail

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A deputy convicted of driving reckless when he crashed into a smart car and seriously injured the driver is asking to be released from jail before his sentencing hearing.

A jury found Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Hegele guilty of reckless driving last week in a May 2016 crash. The judge ordered Hegele to be taken into custody immediately after the trial.

Hegele’s lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to release him on bail before his March 15 sentencing hearing. Hegele was released on $3,000 bond following his arrest after the crash while he awaited trial.

“[Hegele] has appeared in court whenever required. He has never given the court reason to believe that he would remove himself from the jurisdiction of the court,” attorney Scott Richardson wrote in court documents.

Richardson also cited case law, writing that people found guilty of a non-capital offense may be released from jail pending review of conviction at the discretion of a trial or appellate court.

A judge is expected to make a decision on Hegele's request.

Following the guilty verdict, a spokesperson for PBSO said Hegele is still on administrative leave without pay. PBSO will begin an administrative investigation now that the criminal investigation is concluded, the spokesperson said.