Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby's lawyers say they'll need to postpone his April 2 sexual assault retrial if some of his other accusers are allowed to testify.

The comedian's lawyers said in a court filing Tuesday that they'll seek a delay to allow them more time to investigate allegations from the 19 women prosecutors are seeking to call as witnesses.

Prosecutors say they want to show that an alleged assault in 2004 that led to Cosby's only criminal charges was part of a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

Judge Steven O'Neill allowed only one other accuser to testify at Cosby's first trial, which ended in a deadlock last June.

O'Neill is expected to rule next month on whether any of them will be allowed to testify at the second trial.