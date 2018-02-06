Future golf course causing water woes

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Michael Jordan will be the owner of Hobe Sound private golf course under construction, according to TCPalm.

WPTV has confirmed the South Florida Water Management District has cited the developers of that golf course for polluting the water.

District leaders say some of that sediment caused by the construction made its way to the South Fork of the St. Lucie River.

Ed Stout of South River Outfitters says he's seen the murky brown water lately.

"Still very cloudy," said Stout.

Just south of his business, construction work on a canal at a private golf course caused runoff to flow into the St. Lucie River.

Just this past Friday, District leaders cited the developers and told them to fix the issue.

"We've seen since that point additional turbidity barriers," said Randy Smith with the District.

Some environmentalists fear the sediment will linger, harming aquatic life.

"That sediment can have a major impact along the banks and bottom habitat for fish," said Mark Perry with the Florida Oceanographic Society.

The district will continue to monitor the situation.