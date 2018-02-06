Van Duzer: 10 years helping the community

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

Katie Alonzo says the family was in shock finding out Abby, their little girl had cancer.

"She was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, stage 4b." "The Van Duzer Foundation had a benefit here and they raised 13 thousand dollars for our family."

Abby fought the cancer and is now in college.

For the past 10 years, the Van Duzer Foundation has helped 100 families. Recently, hosting a fundraiser for teen burn victim Layne Chesney, raising money and blood donations.

Scott Van Duzer said, "Just by donating one pint of blood, you have the capability to saving three lives."

People in the community know Van Duzer, but he also made national news when he bear-hugged former President Barack Obama in 2012. "Yeah, that was pretty special," he said.

Time or fame hasn't changed Van Duzer's mission.



When I first met him 10 years ago, he told me then why he helps others.

"My mother taught me you never know when you might need help so we try to help as many people as we can."

Van Duzer says he will do his best to continue to help hurting families.

"It says a lot about the community and about the volunteers because I'm thankful for them because without them we couldn't do what we do."

Click here to learn more about the Van Duzer Foundation.

