Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 500-plus yards and three or more touchdown passes without an interception and lose the game.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.

A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Finally, after a five year effort, Lake Worth Electric Utility has achieved bill parity with Florida Power & Light, according to Mayor Pam Triolo.

In a brief press conference at city hall Tuesday, Triolo said under this new agreement electric bills for residents in Lake Worth will be drastically lower.

“If you took a bill from an average resident customer and put it beside an FPL bill, we are no 18 cents less,” she said.

Lake Worth has a history of high electric rates; FP&L rates have always been significantly cheaper.

That often disincentives investors from purchasing property under the only electric company available to them in Lake Worth, said Triolo.

“Your electric bill should not be considered a reason to consider leaving,” she said.

In 2013, the Lake Worth Commission tasked city staff with achieving bill parity with FP&L.

Lake Worth Electric Utility Director Ed Liberty said they were able to reduce costs by renegotiating with Orlando Utilities Commission, a hiring freeze, and a decrease in overall fuel costs.

