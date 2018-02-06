2 Dead, 2 injured in St. Lucie County crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Dead, 2 injured in St. Lucie County crash

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a deadly crash in St. Lucie County Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened at about 6:53 p.m. on Okeechobee Road, just west of Midway Road in St. Lucie County.

Officials say two people were pronounced dead on scene and two others were seriously injured. 

One male and a female were flown to a  local hospital in critical condition. 

Eastbound Okeechobee Road is closed at Header Canal Road, while crews work the scene. 

Traffic is being detoured onto North Header Canal Road to Orange Avenue. 

Westbound Okeechobee Road is open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.