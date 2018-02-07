Two teens killed in SLC wrong-way crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two teens killed in SLC wrong-way crash

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a deadly crash in St. Lucie County Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened at about 6:53 p.m. on Okeechobee Road, just west of Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Officials say two teens were pronounced dead on scene and two other people were seriously injured. 

According to a news release, 98-year-old Walter Roney of Michigan, was traveling the wrong way going inside the eastbound lane of State Road 70, Okeechobee Road, when his 1996 Previous Mirage collided with a 2013 Chevy Silverad traveling eastbound on State Road 70, just west of Midway Road. 

The driver of the Chevy, 17-year-old Santia Myriah Feketa of Fort Pierce, and a passenger, 16-year-old Britney Poindexter of Port St. Lucie, were killed in the crash. 

Roney and a passenger in his vehicle, 75-year-old Carolyn Elizabeth-Evans Bruns of Michigan, were flown to a  local hospital in critical condition. 

Eastbound Okeechobee Road is closed at Header Canal Road, while crews work the scene. 

Traffic is being detoured onto North Header Canal Road to Orange Avenue. 

Westbound Okeechobee Road is open.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

