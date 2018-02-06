Quiet zone dilemma in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Quiet zone dilemma in Delray Beach


Delray Beach is still months away from considering whether or not to apply for quiet zones. The city says they’ve gotten dozens of complaints from its residents on Brightline, the new high speed rail service.

The complaints have been loud and clear. The most common: the noise. Just ask Delray Beach Mayor, Cary Glickstein.

“I’ve gotten, no exaggeration, 100 phone calls. People stopping me. Publix. Gas stations. Every place else, ‘I can’t stand these trains. They’re driving me crazy.’l

But that loud and clear horn hasn’t prevented people from being on the tracks at the absolute worst time. Two people were hit and killed in January.

And that’s where it gets hard for the mayor.

“That’s the dilemma here. It’s forcing elected officials to make a decision. Are you putting public safety over quality of life or visa versa?”

Mayor Glickstein understands both sides. People should obey the law and stay off the tracks when a train is coming.

“I can’t argue with that. There’s a legitimate point to that. On the other hand, I think it’s the elected leadership’s job to ensure public safety as much as reasonably possible,” he says.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the city manager updated the progress on potential quiet zones. They have to be upgraded to prevent pedestrians and vehicles to go over the tracks when a crossing arm is down.

The rough estimate is a few months, which is good, says the mayor. The train’s loud horn helps raise awareness.

“I would feel better about the quiet zone designation with a little time so people can adjust,” he says.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.